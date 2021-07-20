ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $329.68 price objective on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASM International stock traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.63. 935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1 year low of $134.88 and a 1 year high of $347.26.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $474.96 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.98%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

