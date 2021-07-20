Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 7.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.31. 4,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $960.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $11,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 61,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.