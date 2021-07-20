ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of ASRRF stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87. ASR Nederland has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $31.87.
About ASR Nederland
