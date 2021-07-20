ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,879. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

