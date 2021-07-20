ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,879. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

