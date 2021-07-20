ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASAZY. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 72,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,879. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.