AstroTools (ASTRO) Market Cap Hits $491,077.90

AstroTools (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One AstroTools coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AstroTools has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. AstroTools has a total market capitalization of $491,077.90 and $113.00 worth of AstroTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AstroTools Coin Profile

AstroTools (CRYPTO:ASTRO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. AstroTools’ total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. AstroTools’ official Twitter account is @astronautcap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AstroTools’ official website is astrotools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Astronaut is an strategic and tactical investment platform. The Astronaut Team will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a trust and efficient way to invest in the Initial Coin Offerings. Astronaut will base the creation of the platform on its own research company (Picolo Research) with 10,000 subscribers and a track of timely and accurate assessments of ICO quality. Astrounaut token (ASTRO) will benefit the users, every month, with the ownership of a basket of analyst-recommended tokens. Also, the tokens will benefit users as shareholders of the platform's income. “

