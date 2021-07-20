At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of At Home Group worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,021,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $70,057.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,590 shares of company stock worth $1,158,888. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOME. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. At Home Group’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

