Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.36 and last traded at $23.60. 9,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,677,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,002,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

