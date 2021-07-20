Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Update

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 23,500,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Athersys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Athersys has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 575.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.