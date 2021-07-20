Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of ATHA opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.