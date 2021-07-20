Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report $385.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.99 million and the lowest is $364.00 million. Atlas posted sales of $363.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72. Atlas has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 589,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 759.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 563,449 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.