AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,464,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $199.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.