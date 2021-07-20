Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.0599 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $42,794.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00079535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.00752532 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,013,690 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

