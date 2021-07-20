Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $101.30 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Audius has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002846 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $101.30 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012763 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

