Aurora (AOA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $182,952.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $182,952.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurora has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00079474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012475 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00751726 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.