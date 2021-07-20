Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.97. 1,267,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,318,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.89.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets cut Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$9.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

