Auto (AUTO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.02 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. Auto has a market capitalization of $35.54 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $670.45 or 0.02244955 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00759191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

