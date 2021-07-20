Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $287.31 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

