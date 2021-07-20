Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.62 and last traded at $57.84. Approximately 8,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 688,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.87.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.