Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,201 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.48% of Automatic Data Processing worth $384,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 28,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

