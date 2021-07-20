AutoNation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,405 call options on the company. This is an increase of 211% compared to the average volume of 1,095 call options.

Shares of AN traded up $7.96 on Tuesday, reaching $114.30. 74,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,339. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $13,874,624.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

