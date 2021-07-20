Autonio One Day Trading Volume Hits $151,847.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $151,847.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00037111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00141715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,719.12 or 1.00187085 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,886,210 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.