AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

