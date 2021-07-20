Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 668,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.88. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

