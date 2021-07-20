Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 670,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,082. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.88. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $442,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

