Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,408.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,408 ($31.46) and last traded at GBX 2,424 ($31.67), with a volume of 162872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,814.31. The company has a market capitalization of £752.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

In other Avon Rubber news, insider Bindi Foyle acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,977 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,419.50 ($13,613.14). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 372 shares of company stock worth $1,104,833.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

