Aware (AWRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

Aware stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

