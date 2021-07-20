Axie Infinity Price Down 29.1% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for about $14.96 or 0.00050488 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $911.24 million and approximately $586.22 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00046341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.86 or 0.00752076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.