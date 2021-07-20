AXIS Capital (AXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.