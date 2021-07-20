Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Down 43.6% Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $740,980.80 and approximately $31,095.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012680 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.00751466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

