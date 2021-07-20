AXPR Trading 20.8% Lower This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $25,831.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012024 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00739869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

