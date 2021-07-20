B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,918,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,087,000 after purchasing an additional 769,984 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 330,629 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 439,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,762,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

BTG stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.