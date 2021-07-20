B2Gold Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. B2Gold has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

