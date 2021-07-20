Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $66.05 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $66.05 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $6.71 or 0.00022660 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012129 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00743875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,841,731 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.