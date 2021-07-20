Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $967.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,734 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.