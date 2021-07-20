bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $21.77 on Major Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, bAlpha has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.77 or 0.00073151 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $391,936.16 and $633,741.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.00752532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

