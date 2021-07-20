Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.08. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 319,245 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $620.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

