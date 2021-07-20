Banco Santander Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 2,065 call options.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 378,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,026. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Several brokerages have commented on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.