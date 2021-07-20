Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $$40.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

