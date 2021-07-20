Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lowered by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,611,845 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Bank of America worth $782,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $304,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. 1,668,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,964,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $326.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.