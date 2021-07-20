Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.24

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and traded as low as $14.69. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCMXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.3533 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.81%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

