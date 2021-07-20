Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,771 Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 8.14% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BKHY stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54.

