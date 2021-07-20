Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 103,055 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 235.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tilray worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tilray by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 286,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $467,942.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,923. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

