Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 89,720 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $506.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.