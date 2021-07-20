Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of Chico’s FAS worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 188,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $684.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

