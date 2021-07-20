Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.47 Million Stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 201,701 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 141,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMOT opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $467.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

