Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of American Well worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

AMWL opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

