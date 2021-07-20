Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Revolve Group worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 283,477 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,540.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,085 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,503. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.