Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of SSR Mining worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $8,163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 471.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.48 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

